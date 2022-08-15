Mumbai: Banker wanting to get Fastag recharge loses Rs 7 lakh in cyber-fraud | Photo: Representative Image

A 34-year-old bank manager who wanted to recharge her Fastag had come across a fraudulent Fastag helpline number on the internet and the fraudster, on the pretext of activating her Fastag, sent her a phishing link and siphoned around Rs 7 lakh from her bank account through a remote access application.



According to the Dahisar police, the victim is a resident of Rawalpada in Dahisar and works as the senior manager in a nationalised bank at Nariman Point. On Tuesday, the victim's brother had informed her that Fastag of her vehicle needs to be recharged.



The victim then surfed on the internet to get some helpline number to recharge her Fastag and came across a mobile number. When the victim called on the said number, the receiver claimed to be a Fastag recharge customer care executive and assured to help the victim, police said.



The fraudster then took vehicle details of the victim and sent a link to the victim on her phone for Fastag activation. As soon as the victim clicked on the said link, an application got downloaded on her phone.



"The fraudster then asked the victim to login into her bank's app for activation of Fastag and as soon as the victim followed his instructions, money started to get debited from her bank account. The victim lost nearly Rs 7 lakh from her account after which she approached the police and got an offence registered on Friday.



The police have registered a case on charges of cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource.