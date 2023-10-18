Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Travels To Bangkok On Fake Indian Passport, Held Upon Return

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | File Photo

A Bangladeshi national, who had traveled to Bangkok on an Indian passport, was arrested by the Sahar Police at the Mumbai international airport. The accused has been identified as Joy Bablu Choudhary alias Jiku Das, and it has emrged that he had made a bogus passport from Panaji city in Goa last year.

As soon as he returned from Bangkok, he was arrested and he is currently in police custody for the said crime.

How accused was caught and his background

On Monday, Joy arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok. This time, when his passport and other documents were checked, security officials found out that he was put on look out notice. So he was detained for questioning. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen. After fleeing to India from his country, he lived in Kolkata for a few months.

Accused got fake documents made in Goa

From there he went to Goa and there he applied for a passport by making an Aadhar card and other Indian documents in a fake name. With the help of these documents, he got an Indian passport and on this passport he went to Bangkok on October 3.

After the investigation, he was handed over to the Sahar police for further investigation. In this case, on the complaint of Debojit Bipin Bihari, the Sahar police had registered a case against Jiku Das for obtaining an Indian passport by submitting bogus documents. As soon as the case was registered, the police arrested him. After his arrest, he was produced in a local court in Andheri and court has remanded him to police custody.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)