Mumbai: Bandra Residents Struggles From Parking Encroachment By Car Dealers & Heavy Transport Vehicles |

Mumbai: The queen of suburbs which is already struggling due to the increasing traffic issue in its narrow bylanes, is now suffering from parking encroachment. The residents of Bandra (W) are facing severe traffic issues in the narrow bylanes due to illegal parking by car dealers and heavy transport vehicles.

Earlier in April, The Free Press Journal had reported about the residents’ struggle due to the increasing traffic menace by the valet parking provided by aesthetic cafes on Veronica Road and Chapel Road. Although there has been no relief from the traffic caused by the cafes, the residents around Almeida Park, John The Baptist Road and Cemetery Road are struggling with traffic due to the encroachment carried out by parked cars.

The residents around Prof. Almeida Park alleged that multiple car dealers in the area park their second hand luxury cars for display around the park and take up most of the space. These cars could not be differentiated from that of the residents while people living in other parts of Bandra also park their cars around the Almeida Park.

These cars occupy the space on both the sides of the 3rd road to the 10th road, many of which are one way roads. Some of the cars remain stationary straight for several weeks and also cause problems for cleaning of the streets. The Advance Locality Management (ALM) 79 of the area, which includes the Almeida Road and Almeida Garden, has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police but all in vain.

Dr. Tempton Driver, the president of ALM 79, said, “We gave a very simple solution to the BMC of placing No Parking boards after which the police can fine the vehicles being illegally parked, but it has not been implemented. We had even taken up the issue with the RTO and the officer had assured us of visiting the area within five days. It has been two and a half months since then and we are still waiting for his visit. Nobody is interested in solving the issue and it feels like we are just wasting our time by running between departments.

Meanwhile, the residents of John The Baptist Road and Cemetery Road are struggling because of taxis, tempos and other transport vehicles parked in the narrow lanes. The parking of these heavy vehicles causes a long stretch of traffic from the end of John The Baptist Road to the Cemetery Road.

Mario Fishery, a resident of the area, said, “At one side, we are struggling due to the cafes in Ranwar village and on the other side, a few taxi owners and transporters have been taking up all the space on Cemetery Road. This clogs traffic till Lilavati hospital on one end and up till the Mehboob Studio on the other end. The traffic police have also blocked the right turn from Mount Carmel which has increased our problems.

The Free Press Journal contacted Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of the H-West ward of BMC and Haridas Kiledar, traffic police inspector of Bandra and both of them did not respond to the calls or messages.