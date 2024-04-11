Mumbai: Bandra Residents Struggle Due To Aesthetic Cafes

Dhairya Gajara

The fancy cafes of Bandra (West), which are well-known among the youth for its aesthetics and vibes, have become a matter of concern for the local residents. The residents have alleged that the valet drivers of these cafes and restaurants park the cars in no-parking zones, causing severe traffic congestion for the locals.

Bylanes of Bandra (West) are the new favourite place for the youth as a long list of well-known cafe and restaurant chains have opened their outlets in the narrow bylanes of Rebello road, Veronica road and Chapel road. As a lot of customers travel with their personal cars, these upmarket cafes also provide them with valet parking options. The residents have alleged that the valet drivers park the cars on the narrow bylanes, which are no-parking zones and cause traffic congestion.

Rebello road, which is one of the cafe and restaurant lanes, is often used as a bylane to connect with Hill Road and Bandra Reclamation. The customers and the valet drivers of the cafes park their cars on both the sides of the road. Since the road is a narrow lane, parking on both sides makes it difficult for other cars to pass by.

Mario Fishery, a resident of Chapel road, said, “As these roads are mostly one-way, a lot of motorists enter from the wrong side. The bazaar road junction is dug up and the added traffic causes congestion for people to even walk on these roads. Even if people halt their cars for a minute, it will cause a traffic jam throughout the lane. These restaurants have started becoming a problem for us.”

The Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), a citizen welfare forum, has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Bandra traffic police regarding the issue. The forum has also alleged that the no-parking sign boards have been mischievously removed in vested interest.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF, said, “These roads are in Bandra gaothan so they are narrower than the rest of the area. Boutique restaurants are coming up in these lanes to benefit from its aesthetics and cheaper rent but are causing problems to the residents. The traffic police inspector has assured that he is looking into the matter and will ensure rectification in the issue.”