Mumbai: Bandra man duped of ₹2.84L in job scam

A Bandra-based man was duped to the tune of ₹2.84 lakh on the pretext of paying charges and registration fees for enrolling in a job portal offer. The man was approached by a woman for a job, who lured him with the offer and then duped him of his hard earned money. A case has been lodged at Bandra police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Police are investigating the matter, while no arrests have been made.

According to police sources, a 34-year-old Bandra resident, who is employed with a steel company currently, was looking out for better professional opportunities through an online portal. In a bid to expedite the job searching process, the complainant uploaded his bio data on a job portal, times4jobz.com. On March 11, he received a call from a woman, who identified herself as Aditi Sharma, an employee of the job portal, wherein she asked him to register himself with the portal.

The next day, the complainant received a payment link from Aditi, who asked him to follow it by clicking yes and agreeing to all the terms, which would eventually help him land up with a better job opportunity. By luring him with the offer, Aditi got him to pay a total of ₹2.84 lakh for various charges like registration, career option report, career development, documentation, security deposit, consultation and ID verification.

After the payment was done, the complainant was approached a number of times by different people, asking him to make payments to 'expedite' the process. The complainant later realised that he had been duped and approached Bandra Police to lodge a complaint. Acting on this Information, police booked Sharma and other unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

Police are trying to trace the email and Internet Protocol (IP) address to nab the accused. Meanwhile, police have also written to the bank to stop the payment and recover the money. Police are investigating the matter and are yet to make any arrests.