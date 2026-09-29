Mumbai: Bandra Gymkhana Shuts F&B Services After FDA Suspends Caterer’s Licence

Bandra Gymkhana has closed its restaurant, bar, cafeteria and other food services following suspension of its caterer’s licence by the FDA | File Photo

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Bandra Gymkhana has suspended all food and beverage (F&B) services after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of its caterer with effect from Tuesday.

The gymkhana said the FDA inspection team visited its premises at 11.30 am on Sunday, September 27. Following the action, the restaurant, bar, pavilion, cafeteria and other F&B service areas have been closed until further notice.

Gymkhana Questions FDA Action

The gymkhana said the FDA notice did not specify the reasons for the suspension or the period for which it would remain in force. Honorary Secretary (Food and Beverage) Roger Pereira said that the inspection team awarded the facility 84 per cent compliance rating.

“The FDA had taken punitive action in scores much less than this. The team did not find anything wrong with the food preparation. They raised some issues with the storage. Despite the rating, the FDA decided to suspend the catering licence with immediate effect,” Pereira said, alleging that the FDA action was a result of a complaint by a disgruntled member.

The gymkhana has two kitchens, one of which is currently undergoing renovation.

Events Cancelled Amid Suspension

The suspension has also led to the cancellation of functions, including the Wednesday Nite event scheduled for September 30. Members who have booked private events have been asked to contact the gymkhana office. Other sections of the club will remain open.

The development comes amid a prolonged dispute over the election and subsequent removal of the president of the 7,000-member club, which was established in 1934. The dispute involved an inquiry headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice S.C. Gupte, a civil suit and proceedings before the Bombay High Court.

A managing committee member said a new president was elected on Sunday and was expected to take office after some committee members returned from overseas visits.

Gymkhana Seeks Details Under RTI

The Bandra Gymkhana has questioned the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to suspend its caterer’s licence, saying the inspection team had awarded the facility 92 out of 110 marks, or 84 per cent.

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The gymkhana contended that FDA inspectors found no issues with food preparation but only raised concerns about storage. The gymkhana said the suspension notice did not specify the reasons or duration of the action and plans to seek details under the RTI Act.

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