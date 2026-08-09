Mumbai: Bandra Gymkhana President Cheryl Misquitta Resigns Ahead Of EGM On Continuation In Office

Dr Cheryl Misquitta resigned as Bandra Gymkhana president shortly before an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to consider her continuation in office | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: President of the Bandra Gymkhana, Dr Cheryl Misquitta, resigned on Saturday night, a day before an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was scheduled to consider her continuation in the post.

The Gymkhana, in a notice issued on Saturday night, said Misquitta’s resignation letter was submitted at 9.10 pm and accepted by the Managing Committee. It subsequently cancelled the EGM scheduled for Sunday, August 9, and apologised to members for the last-minute cancellation.

Resignation Ends Latest Chapter In Dispute

Misquitta’s resignation brings an abrupt end to the latest chapter in a prolonged dispute over her election to the 7,000-member club, which was established on April 22, 1934.

In her resignation letter dated August 8, Misquitta said she was stepping down with “a deep sense of disappointment and sadness”. She alleged that since her election as president on September 28, 2025, she had faced a “sustained and malicious campaign” against her.

She said her nomination had been challenged even before the election and that allegations of vote tampering, file manipulation, and deletion of CCTV footage were subsequently levelled against her. An inquiry headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice S.C. Gupte was later conducted.

Inquiry Report And Court Proceedings

According to Misquitta, the inquiry report released on February 2, 2026, found the election process and results to be fair and reliable and did not hold her responsible for any wrongdoing. She alleged that the Managing Committee and trustees did not circulate the complete report to members until recently.

Misquitta further alleged that an EGM in March removed her as president in violation of the Gymkhana’s rules, including Rule 26. The Bombay High Court subsequently quashed the resolution and reinstated her as president on July 23.

She said that within days of the court order, the Managing Committee called another EGM with the same agenda of removing her. She also expressed concern that the notice for the August 9 meeting could give members the impression that it had been ordered by the High Court.

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Emotional Toll Cited As Reason

Citing the prolonged controversy and its “enormous personal and emotional toll” on her and her family, Misquitta said she would no longer be able to function effectively as president in the prevailing circumstances.

The Gymkhana urged members to inform their family and friends about the cancellation to avoid inconvenience.

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