Mumbai: Bandra building collapse death toll climbs to two | ANI

The death toll in Thursday’s Bandra building collapse climbed to two, with a 45-year-old man, who had been sent home after treatment, died on Friday.

The ground plus two-storey building in Shastri Nagar, Bandra (west) had come crashing down at around 12.15 a.m. on Thursday, killing one occupant and leaving 19 others injured. The Bandra police had subsequently registered an FIR of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.

According to the Bandra police, the victim who passed away on Friday has been identified as Mohammed Sabir (45).

“Sabir had been discharged from the hospital and sent home after being treated for his injuries. However, he died on Friday morning. His body has been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for a post mortem examination, so that the exact cause of death can be ascertained,” said senior police inspector Rajesh Devre, Bandra police station.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated investigations to pinpoint the exact responsibility of the mishap, so that action can be taken against those found responsible. Inquiries so far indicate that a building next to the collapsed structure was being demolished, which led to the mishap. For the moment, the police have named the builder, Rafique Mandeliya, as well as two others involved in the project, identified as Naseem Kaliya and Hussain Mamu, as accused in the FIR.

“The work was being conducted on Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) land and we have sought the relevant documents from them. We shall examine all the paperwork, and also make inquiries with victims and workers at the site. Further action will be taken against the accused based on these inquiries. We may also add some more names to the FIR depending on what we find,” Devre said.