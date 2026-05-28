Mumbai Bahá’í Community To Mark Ascension Of Bahá’u’lláh With Global Early Morning Online Prayers On May 29 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bahá’í community of Mumbai, along with participants from across the world, will gather in the early hours of Friday, 29 May, for an online commemoration of the Ascension of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith.

Observed annually as one of the holiest occasions in the Baha’í calendar, the event marks the passing of Bahá’u’lláh at 3 a.m. on 29 May 1892 at Bahjí, near Acre. For millions of Baha'i worldwide, the anniversary is both a time of mourning and reflection on a life devoted to the unity and healing of humankind.

Born into a noble and affluent family in Tehran in 1817, Bahá’u’lláh renounced a life of privilege to champion the cause of the poor and oppressed. His acceptance of the message of the Báb led to hostility from Persian authorities and clergy, culminating in imprisonment in 1852 in the Síyáh-Chál, or “Black Pit”, of Tehran, said Nargis Gaur, secretary of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the community in Mumbai.

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It was within the dungeon’s harsh confines, while bound in heavy iron chains, that Bahá’u’lláh received the first intimations of his divine mission. This marked the beginning of four decades of exile and imprisonment across Baghdad, Constantinople, Adrianople and finally Acre.

Despite repeated attempts to silence him, Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings on the oneness of humanity, equality of women and men, harmony between science and religion, and universal education continued to spread.

The virtual gathering on Zoom will include prayers, devotional chants and sacred readings, culminating at 3 a.m. with traditional tablets and prayers of remembrance.

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