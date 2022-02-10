Mumbai: Azad Maidan police arrests HIV positive man for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter

The Azad Maidan police have arrested a 45-year-old HIV positive man for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter last week. The police said that since the accused is HIV positive, they are currently getting the medical checkup of the minor girl to ascertain if he has infected her as well.



The accused has been arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. The police are also investigating if the accused assaulted the girl in the past as well.

According to the police officials, the incident took place last week, when the accused allegedly raped his stepdaughter in their shanty near Bombay Hospital while his wife, the girl's mother was away. The accused also threatened her to keep quiet. Hours after the incident was reported to police, they arrested the accused and the accused will be in police custody till February 14.



The traumatised girl in pain shared her ordeal to a woman, her neighbour only on last Sunday who then took her to the police station and subsequently an FIR was registered. "As soon as we received the complaint we registered an offence and nabbed the accused he is in our custody till February 14," said Bhushan Belnekar senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station.



Both the accused and his wife are reportedly HIV positive, the police have sent the girl for medical examination to ascertain whether the accused has infected her as well. The child welfare committee is also counselling the girl, said police.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:27 PM IST