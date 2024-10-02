Mumbai: Autorickshaw And Taxi Drivers Express Discontent Over Lack Of Welfare Schemes From Newly Formed Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Board

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers express frustration over lack of welfare initiatives from the newly formed board | Representational Image

Mumbai: The newly formed Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Taxi Driver Welfare Board by the state government has ignited discontent among autorickshaw and taxi drivers. Despite the board's creation, no welfare schemes have been announced to support these drivers, leading to growing frustration.

The Joint Action Committee of Autorickshaw Driver-Owner Organizations is urgently demanding action from the government. They argue that the lack of tangible benefits undermines the board's purpose and neglects the challenges faced by drivers, particularly in the wake of rising operational costs and economic hardships. The committee is calling for immediate implementation of welfare initiatives to ensure the livelihood and well-being of drivers across the state.

Committee president Shashank Rao threatened that if their demands are not addressed, autorickshaw drivers will stage protests across Mumbai and the state on October 16, culminating in a march at the Wadala RTO on October 21.

In a meeting held in Girgaon, key representatives from various autorickshaw organizations across Mumbai, Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Khandesh gathered to express their concerns. Among their demands is the renaming of the welfare board in honor of late labor leader Sharad Rao, a figure the committee believes embodies the spirit of driver rights.

For over two decades, the committee has campaigned for a dedicated welfare mandal for autorickshaw drivers, highlighting the need for substantial welfare schemes. According to the committee, drivers are facing a registration fee of Rs 500 and an annual membership fee of Rs 300, which the committee vehemently opposes. They assert that these fees should not be imposed on drivers already struggling to make ends meet.