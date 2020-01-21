Mumbai: Autistic boy reunited with kin within 17 hours of wandering off

Mumbai: Borivli Police traced an 12-year-old specially-abled boy within 24 hours after being reported missing. Trilok Gupta, an autistic child, had sneaked out to play alone while his ailing mother was sleeping on Sunday.

After his family initiated a major search operation by alerting family, neighbours, he was found by Samta Nagar Police, who rescued the child and reunited him with his kin.

According to police, the 12-year-old snuck out by unlocking the door to play football at a local playground around 4.30 pm on Sunday. When his mother realised that Trilok was nowhere to be found, she immediately alerted her husband, who then started a search operation on their own after reporting a case of kidnapping at Borivli police station.

The family circulated Trilok’s photograph, medical condition and details on social media applications in a bid to find their son. On Monday, around 10am, the police received a call from Samta Nagar police station, claiming that they have found Trilok. Police said, Trilok was seen wandering on the Western Express Highway in the wee hours of Monday, after which they brought him to the police station.

“Since the boy was autistic, he could not reveal much about his family and address, which is why we started calling up neighbouring police stations to see if a kidnapping case was registered,” said an official from Borivli police station. Trilok did not sustain any injuries and was safely reunited with his kin after 17 hours, said police.