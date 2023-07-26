 Mumbai: Attempted Suicide Case Registered Against Individual at Kandivali Police Station
The man had consumed insecticide inside the police station

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Attempted Suicide Case Registered Against Individual at Kandivali Police Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly attempting to commit suicide at Kandivali police station under section 309. The accused, identified as Darshit Safi (56) from Kandivali West, had claimed on July 23 that he lent Rs. 1,75,000 to Munna, who failed to return the money. The police contacted Munna for inquiry, and Munna stated that he had already returned the money to Darshit.

Threat to suicide

Subsequently, Darshit threatened the police that if they did not help him retrieve his money from Munna, he would resort to suicide. The police tried to convince him to register a case regarding the alleged cheating. After leaving the police station, Darshit returned and asked for paper and pen to write a complaint. While sitting outside on a bench, he suddenly lost consciousness and fell down in the pavilion of the Kandivali police station. The police promptly rushed him to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the doctor confirmed that Darshit had consumed insecticide. Consequently, the police registered a case under attempted suicide.

