Mumbai: Robbers tampering with ATM machine, looting cash still at large

ATM Machine | Photo: Representative Image

The Malad police are on the lookout for unknown persons, who allegedly inserted an object in an ATM machine blocking cash dispensing process. Assuming that there would be some fault with the machine, the customers would leave, after which the suspects would remove the object from the cash dispensing slot, collect the cash and flee. A complaint was filed by an assistant manager of the private bank.

Criminal conspiracy

On May 5, the bank received an email from its monitoring cell, informing that on April 28, 29 and May 02, a few unknown persons tampered with the ATM machine. With the help of CCTV footage, it was learnt that on April 28, between 8:45pm to 9:05pm, on April 29, between 9:40pm to 10pm and on May 02, between 11:15 pm to 11:30pm, the suspects had visited the ATM and inserted a flat object in the cash dispenser slot which blocked cash withdrawal. Later, when customers visited the kiosk, they were unable to withdraw cash. The suspects later collected the cash and escaped. They managed to steal ₹3,000 on April 28, ₹500 on April 29 and ₹1,000 on May 02.

Police registered a case of robbery

The bank officials then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Monday. The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 65 (tampering with computer source documents), 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

Read Also Mumbai: Duo loot ATM with pull the plug style