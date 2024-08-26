 Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Atal Setu | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called Atal Setu, inaugurated on January 12, 2024, and opened for traffic on January 13, has become a pivotal element in Mumbai’s transportation infrastructure. Over 50 lakh vehicles have travelled along India’s longest sea bridge in a span of just seven months.

This extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's critical role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between South Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. The Atal Setu has consistently shaved off at least one hour from travel time, benefitting millions of commuters. From January 13, 2024 to August 25, 2024, a total of 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT, MSRTC's Shivneri buses, and various private and commercial vehicles, have traversed this vital link.

Commenting on the success, Maharashtra Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said, “The Atal Setu has revolutionized traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan area, benefiting millions of people. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge is a testament to its significance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits, but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai's growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens.”

Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee said, “The successful implementation of the Atal Setu has led to a marked improvement in Mumbai's traffic system. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have used the bridge since its opening underscores its importance. This project is a shining example of how technology, planning, and determination can drive profound social and economic change, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives."

The Atal Setu’s impact extends beyond mere traffic management. It has significantly improved connectivity between South Mumbai and other major regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

This enhanced connectivity will facilitate smoother and quicker airport transfers, especially between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, thus benefiting both business travellers and the general public.

In addition, the Atal Setu is set to further enhance its utility with the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. The Worli-Sewri elevated road, now 75% complete, will soon provide a rapid connectivity from Worli Sea Face to the bridge.

Concurrently, the development of an elevated road between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway promises even faster commutes between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Atal Setu Suicide Attempt: Psychiatrist Urges Mumbai Police To Take Down Clip As It Can Lead To...
article-image

The Atal Setu stands as a beacon of progress, reflecting Mumbai’s commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and providing its citizens with superior transportation solutions.

