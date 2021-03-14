Mumbai: Assam-based fraud recruiting agent nabbed

The Goa Police Cyber Cell arrested an Assam-based fraudulent recruiting agent, who would lure aspiring sailors to part their money for jobs onboard shipping vessels and then cheat them.

According to a statement issued by the Cyber Cell, the accused Sumit Upadhyay, a resident of Guwahati, was arrested in a joint operation conducted by police agencies from Assam and Mumbai just when he was about to leave Mumbai by flight.

Sumit's arrest followed a complaint made to the Goa Police by a shipping company 'Ouvert Marine' whose website he had cloned to allegedly cheat job aspirants in shipping companies.

"The complaint by 'Ouvert Marine' said some unknown persons had created a fake website of the company impersonating it. They would then issue placement letters to aspiring sailors and ask them to pay fees for processing placements up to Rs 5 lakh per victim. Several complaints were received in this regard by the Director-General, Shipping," the statement said.