Mumbai: As vaccination drive begins, BJP workers in Ghatkopar burst crackers, burn effigy of 'Coronavirus Ravan'

As the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive has kicked off across India, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers on Saturday celebrated the day by burning effigy of 'Coronavirus Ravan' at Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

People danced and burst crackers and lit earthen lamps to celebrate the launch of the first phase of the vaccination drive.

"The world's largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus has been started in India in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is the day the whole nation was waiting for," the West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam told reporters.