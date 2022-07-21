Mumbai: As three lakes overflow; cumulative stock at 88% | FPJ

Mumbai: The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 12,80,868 million litres (ML), or 88.5 per cent of the 14.47 ML of their total capacity. During this period last year the lakes had only 33 per cent, and 27 per cent in 2020.

The city now has almost 332 days of water stock in all the lakes. Heavy rainfall in the first week of July brought relief to citizens facing a 10 per cent water cut. While Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes have already started overflowing, Bhatsa lake, which supplies 48 per cent of water daily to Mumbai, has 86.64 per cent or 6,21,257 ML of water stock.

One spillway gate of Middle Vaitarna dam has been opened as it is 95 per cent full. This year, the lakes have filled up to this level in the shortest period compared to the previous few years. But for uninterrupted water supply, there needs to be 100 per cent stock on October 1. The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water from the lakes.