Mumbai: As monsoon tapers off, it’s dripping hot - Watch video

Even as the southwest monsoon started to recede starting from Wednesday, October heat seemed to have grabbed Mumbai by the collar. For three consecutive days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 34.5 degrees, two degrees above the normal.



Minimal rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday until 8 am, and there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall over the week before the monsoon withdraws completely. However, IMD officials have said that this process will take a while. This year, meteorologists have predicted it to be around October 15.



On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures recorded at Colaba and Santacruz were 32.6° and 34.5° respectively. IMD officials have predicted that these temperatures, coupled with high humidity, has been causing Mumbaikars much discomfort. “The relative humidity recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory on Monday was 74 per cent and 71 per cent respectively. This increased to 89 per cent at Santacruz and 86 per cent at Colaba,” said an official from the regional meteorological department.



The official added: “Conditions continue to remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India starting Wednesday, October 6.”

“Finally, now, monsoon withdrawal has commenced from the western areas of Rajasthan and a few parts of Gujarat today, against its normal date of September as had been reiterated by us. Moreover, weather conditions remain favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from other parts of the country. At present, the monsoon withdrawal line is passing through Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jalore in the state of Rajasthan, and Bhuj in Gujarat,” said Skymet Weather, a private weather agency.

The Skymet forecast for October 7 was “Scattered light to moderate rain to occur over rest of northeast India, Goa, Central Maharashtra. Light rain activities in the rest of Maharashtra.”

As per the met department’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, daytime temperatures may rise to as much as 37°C by October 11 and night-time temperatures are expected to remain between 26 and 27°C.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:54 AM IST