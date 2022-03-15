Mumbai: As mercury levels in city, doctors witness rise in dehydration and fatigue cases

As the mercury levels in the city are soaring over the last three to four days, doctors in the city have witnessed a rise in dehydration and fatigue cases. Patients have been complaining of sunstrokes and giddiness due to the heat. Doctors said that the number of patients complaining of lack of sleep, dehydration, fatigue, body ache, irritation in the eyes, burning sensation while urinating are on the rise for the last couple of days. Meanwhile, the civic body has also issued advisory to minimize the impact during the heatwave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heatstroke.

General physicians from the civic-run hospitals said since the temperature has surged they have witnessed increases in dehydration and fatigue cases by 30-40 per cent in the last two days and they are expecting cases will increase in the coming days of the heatwave and temperature keep surging. “Due to the rise in temperature people tend to sweat more due to which the body loses fluids which leads to fatigue and dehydration. Some patients have also been complaining of cramps in the stomach and leg, lack of stamina, not getting proper sleep, vomiting sensation and much more,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai observes a drop in temperature after two days amid the heatwave. On Tuesday, Santacruz recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius and Colaba recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the IMD has predicted that the heatwave will continue for the next two days, however, they will be observing the temperatures drop.

Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief intensivist, Fortis Hospital said High temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, especially when a person spends a lot of time outdoors. A human body sweats to reduce its core temperature in a normal situation. In the case of a heatwave, the body’s core temperature increases, because of prolonged sun exposure or physical exertion in high temperatures. Heatstroke occurs when a person’s body temperature rises to 104F (40 degrees Celsius) or higher – a condition most common in the summer months.

“Some common symptoms of heat exhaustion include high body temperature, nausea, altered mental state, changes in sweating patterns, rapid breathing, and severe headaches. While heat exhaustion is preventable and rarely life-threatening, untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage worsens when the treatment is delayed, increasing the risk of serious complications or death. If a person has symptoms of heat exhaustion, it is important to seek immediate medical care, especially if the situation does not improve in an hour,” he said.

Inputs by Dr Sunil Jain, Head, Emergency Medical Services, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre

Heatwaves come with several potential health dangers, including:

dehydration

respiratory disease

heat cramps

heat rash

heatstroke

heat exhaustion

kidney damage

impacts on mental health

Tips to Stay Safe During Summer Heatwaves

Wear Light colour, lightweight clothes and loose-fitting

Use hats for sun protection and also sunscreen.

Limit outdoor activities after 10 am. It’s better to be in a cool environment during the day like libraries, malls or AC cabins.

Keep hydrated by drinking 1 cup (8 ounces) of water every 15–20 minutes. Drinking at shorter intervals is more effective than drinking large amounts infrequently.

Taking cool showers.

Taking care of other family members.

Consuming light meals.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:59 PM IST