Mumbai: 'Teams set up to keep watch on New year parties at Chowpatty,' says Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as BMC prepares to curb Covid spread

As the cases of Covid 19 shoot up in Mumbai, the Health experts have predicted that the number of Covid and Omicron patients will increase in January and February. The civic body BMC is making all the efforts and has made preparations to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variant Omicron in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal recently instructed his officers on the strict implementation of guidelines prescribed by the state and central government. Considering this, BMC has kept its ward level officers teams to keep watch on New year parties and gatherings at Chowpatty.

"We have set up teams that will keep watch along with the local police at the Girgaon Chowpatty, Gateway Of India, Dadar Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand and Juhu Chowpatty and will take stern action against rule violators," said Additional Commissioner of BMC, Suresh Kakani.

"Our ward level teams will also randomly visit restaurants and parties and check whether guests and organisers are following guidelines or not," he added.

Further, BMC has made plans to vaccinate 9 lakh children between 15-18 years. Children's will be vaccinated on the BMC as well as Private vaccination centres. BMC will also take help from Junior Colleges for vaccination for that BMC has also given training to its 1,500 workers.

"As per central government instructions, the Covaxin vaccination can be given to children. At this stage, we have 2.5 lakh Covaxin doses. If we consider 30 thousand children in a day, we still have a stock of one week," Said Kakani.

Kakani also made it clear that no children would be deprived of the vaccination. BMC will give vaccination to those children who don't even have an Aadhar card. BMC will check their college ID card for identification. Children's from remand homes and orphanages will also get vaccines, Kakani mentioned.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:57 PM IST