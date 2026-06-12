Mumbai: As BKC Launches Public Transport Drive, Auto Driver Refuses Meter Fare, Demands ₹300 |

Mumbai's ambitious push to encourage public transport usage in Bandra Kurla Complex, BKC, has begun amid fresh complaints from commuters alleging that auto rickshaw drivers continue to refuse meter fares and demand inflated charges near major railway stations.

On Friday, the first day of the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative, a commuter highlighted an incident at Tilak Nagar railway station, claiming that an auto driver refused to operate by meter and demanded ₹300 for a ride to BKC.

According to the complaint posted on social media, the driver allegedly refused when asked to charge by meter and later proposed a shared ride arrangement at ₹200 per passenger.

At Tilak Nagar station today around [9:30], an auto driver refused to operate by meter and demanded ₹300 to BKC. When asked to use the meter, he refused and then demanded ₹200 per person for sharing.Kindly look into this matter.@MumbaiPolice@MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/Otmxmltgqd — Pratik Shinde (@PratikShin25627) June 12, 2026

Similar Complaints Near LTT And Kurla

Another commuter also alleged that such practices are common near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, LTT, and Kurla railway stations.

The complaint claimed that while the metered fare between LTT and Kurla East typically ranges between ₹45 and ₹50, passengers are often asked to pay as much as ₹100 for the short journey.

The issue has long been a source of frustration for daily commuters, many of whom rely on auto rickshaws for last mile connectivity after arriving by train.

Near kurla station and near LTT railway station majority auto driver does not use meter from LTT railway station to kurla east meter price is 45-50 but auto driver ask 100rs even traffic police Don't tell them anything to auto driver they look like nothing happened @MumbaiPolice — Nishant Jain (@jainnishant537) June 12, 2026

Mumbai Police Responds

Responding to the complaint on social media, Mumbai Police acknowledged the issue and stated that the matter had been forwarded to the BKC Traffic Division.

"Thanks for bringing this to our notice. BKC Traffic Division has been informed to do the needful," the police said in its reply.

Public Transport Initiative Aims To Reduce Congestion

The complaints come on the same day that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, MMRDA, and World Resources Institute India launched the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative.

The programme encourages office goers in BKC to use local trains, Metro services, buses and shared mobility options every Friday instead of private vehicles. Authorities hope the initiative will help reduce traffic congestion, lower emissions and promote sustainable commuting in one of Mumbai's busiest commercial districts.

However, commuters say improving last mile connectivity and ensuring fair auto fares will be crucial to the success of the campaign.

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