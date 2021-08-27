Mumbai: Around 49k jabbed in city on Thursday

Less than 50,000 beneficiaries had taken jab across Mumbai in the last 24 hours. According to the data, 46,409 were vaccinated on Thursday, of which 6,069 had taken a jab at civic-run centres, while 38,389 had taken vaccines at private centres.

So far, 88.54 lakh beneficiaries have taken vaccines since the mass Immunization drive started in January, of which 65.51 lakh have taken the first dose, while 22.94 lakh have taken the second dose.

Senior health officer from the state health department said, if 60 per cent of the vulnerable population is fully vaccinated by next month, along with strict checks on potential super-spreading events, Maharashtra should be better equipped to handle the third wave. “An ideal situation would have been simultaneous vaccination coverage of at least 80 per cent in the 45-plus group, 60 per cent of the 18-44 age group, along with public health measures to best tackle another surge,” he said.

“The government needs to speed up vaccination as well as strictly enforce Covid-safety protocols in districts that are still witnessing a rise in cases,” he added.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:43 AM IST