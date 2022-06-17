Mumbai: Army official booked by CBI in illegal gratification case

Representative Image |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of illegal gratification against an Assistant Section Officer at the Army Headquarter for allegedly demanding a bribe from an Army personnel in order to process his transfer request to the Army office at Pune. The complainant works as a cook at the Army's Bengaluru office and is a resident of Sangli.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on June 10 from one Sachin Patole, a resident of Walwa Taluka in Sangli District, who works as a civil cook at Army Services Corps Centre, North Bengaluru, alleging that he had been trying for his transfer to Pune. In this connection, he had submitted a transfer application at the Army HQ in New Delhi, through proper channels.

In his complaint to the CBI, Patole has alleged that Assistant Section Officer Sanjay Dahiya, posted at Army HQ in New Delhi, had been demanding a bribe of Rs 60000 since May this year, from the complainant over the mobile, in order to get his job done. As per Patole, currently Dahiya is demanding Rs 5000 as first instalment from him.

Based on the complaint, a verification of allegation was undertaken which revealed that Dahiya had been demanding illegal gratification of Rs 5000 from Patole, following which the CBI had registered a criminal offence against Dahiya under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act.