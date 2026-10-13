Mumbai Archbishop John Rodrigues Appeals For Prayers For Pope Leo XIV Ahead Of Lung Surgery

Archbishop John Rodrigues has called on priests and Catholics across the Archdiocese of Bombay to pray for the Pope's successful surgery and recovery | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Archbishop of Bombay John Rodrigues has appealed to priests and the faithful across the Archdiocese of Bombay to pray for Pope Leo XIV, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

In a letter dated October 12, addressed to parish priests and priests-in-charge, Rodrigues urged the clergy to remember the Holy Father in their prayers and during the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

The Archbishop referred to the Pope’s remarks on Sunday, in which he spoke about his impending surgery and expressed gratitude for the spiritual support of the faithful.

“I thank you for your spiritual closeness and I entrust myself to your prayers,” the Pope had said.

Archbishop Appeals For Prayers

Responding to the appeal, Rodrigues called upon the faithful to pray for the medical team treating the Pope, asking the Lord to guide them with wisdom and skill and grant them success in the surgery.

He also prayed for the Pope’s speedy and complete recovery.

The Archbishop requested parish priests to encourage religious communities and lay faithful in their respective parishes to join in prayer, both collectively and in their homes.

The appeal comes as Catholics worldwide are being encouraged to offer spiritual support for the Pope ahead of his medical procedure. Rodrigues concluded his letter by thanking the clergy and conveying his prayers and best wishes.

Pope To Undergo Lung Surgery

Vatican News reported that the Pope told those gathered for the Angelus on Sunday that his doctors had found a “localised nodule” in his lung and that he would be operated on in a few days.

The operation will take place at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome.

He added that the nodule was “detected at a very early stage and is well localised”. The Pope said his doctors had recommended surgery.

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The Pope's Statement

“Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days.”

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