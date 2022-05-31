Mumbai: API caught for accepting bribe for not registering criminal offence against complainant

Representative Image

An assistant police inspector (API) posted with Khar police station has been caught red-handed by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person for not registering a criminal offence against the complainant.

The accused public servant has been identified as Swapnil Masalkar (35).

According to the ACB, the complainant owns a building within the jurisdiction of Khar police station and the building was served a notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) terming it as a dangerous building.

"A complaint application was received against the complainant at the Khar police station claiming that the complainant had put up iron sheets in the surrounding of the building, due to which, there had been unauthorised restriction on the movements of the shopkeepers in the said building," the ACB claimed in a statement.

"In order to not register any criminal offence on the complaint received, Masalkar had demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant. The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB on May 27 and gave a written complaint against Masalkar. Verification of the allegations made by the complainant had revealed that Masalkar had demanded the bribe from the complainant and had settled the bribe amount for Rs 70,000," the statement added.

A trap was laid by the ACB team on Monday and was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant.

Last week, the ACB officials had arrested police inspector (administration) Haribhau Bankar (54), was posted at the Deonar police station, after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from the wife of a man who was accused in a molestation case, in exchange for helping her husband by getting his name removed from the FIR.