Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes MD worth ₹ 28 Lakh

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes MD worth ₹ 28 Lakh

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the T junction of Dharavi, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes MD worth ₹ 28 Lakh
Drug mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 28 lakh has been seized and three people, including a history-sheeter, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the T junction of Dharavi, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

At around 1am, one of the suspects was spotted moving suspiciously. His frisking led to the recovery of MD and revealed the whereabouts of other two suspects.

