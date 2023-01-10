Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes MD worth ₹ 28 Lakh

Drug mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 28 lakh has been seized and three people, including a history-sheeter, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near the T junction of Dharavi, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell.
At around 1am, one of the suspects was spotted moving suspiciously. His frisking led to the recovery of MD and revealed the whereabouts of other two suspects.
