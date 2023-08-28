 Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell Seize MD Worth ₹ 46.31 Lakh
The Anti Narcotics Cell was patrolling the Sakinaka area in Marol at 11 pm on August 25 when they noticed two persons moving suspiciously in the area.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Anti narcotics cell has arrested one and recoveres mephedrone MD worth Rs 43 lakh from Bandra. |

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra unit of the crime branch, on Saturday apprehended two persons for allegedly possessing 230gm Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 46.31 lakh. The ANC also seized two mobiles from the accused.

The Anti Narcotics Cell was patrolling the Sakinaka area in Marol at 11 pm on August 25 when they noticed two persons moving suspiciously in the area. Upon interception, the police discovered 230gm of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 46,31,000 from their possession. Both men were identified as inveterate criminals.

One of the accused has various cases registered against them, including charges related to terrorism activities under the NDPS Act. The police said that the investigation is going on and refused to reveal the identities of the accused.

A case was registered under sections 8 (k), 22(k) and 29 of the NDPS Act. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Prakash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Incharge Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan.

article-image
