Mumbai: Anti-Narcotic Cell arrests 2 with possession of 32 kg marijuana worth Rs 8 lakhs

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested two people and seized 32 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 8 lakhs from them. The police said the drugs have a high demand among youngsters and are being supplied across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The Ghatkopar Unit of the ANC cell officials were patrolling in the jurisdiction at an open plot near PWD cement godown, Vaitagwadi, Ghatkopar West. "When we found two people suspiciously walking in the area. While, one was carrying a gunny bag on his head and the other was holding a travelling bag in his hands," said a police officer.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC said, "Seeing their movement suspicious, our officials intervened them to find 17 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 4.25 lakhs with one person and another 15 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 3.75 lakhs from the other person," said Nalawade.

The police said the arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Soma Kshirsagar alias Maccha (29), and Ashok Anand Dhotare (25), both residents of Ghatkopar west.

Lata Sutar, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar Unit confirmed the arrest of the two accused and said a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985.

Sutar claims the drugs have a high demand among youngsters and was to be supplied and sold among peddlers and customers across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The police during the investigation found the drugs were brought from a person identified as Salim from Govandi. "We are further in search of Salim and will soon arrest him. The arrest of Salim will reveal the fact as to which state the marijuana was brought from," said and police officer.

In another incident, the Azad Maiden Unit of Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch arrested a 24-year-old man identified as Maaz Ayub Khan with 57 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.70 lakhs.

Khan is a resident of Dharavi and is a habitual criminal. The police are further investigating to break the supply syndicate across Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:33 PM IST