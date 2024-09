Representative Image

Mumbai: A head clerk working at the Worli Dairy, which is attached to the state dairy development, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Saturday.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the accused, Mahesh Sapkale, 52, was the coordinating officer during the 2024 general polls. He was tasked with disbursing honorarium for election duty. Sapkale allegedly sought Rs 5,000 for the same, said a BMC F-South ward employee.