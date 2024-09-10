 Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a translator and interpreter of the Small Causes Court at Dhobi Talao for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a hotelier for getting the outcome of a case in his favour.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Small Cause Court staffer nabbed by ACB for accepting ₹25L bribe | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a translator and interpreter of the Small Causes Court at Dhobi Talao for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a hotelier for getting the outcome of a case in his favour, the agency officials said on Tuesday. The accused public servant has been identified as Vishal Chandrakant Sawant, 43.

According to the ACB, a suit had been filed by the 66-year-old complainant at the Small Causes Court, Dhobi Talao, Mumbai regarding ownership rights of a Worli based hotel and the outcome of the said case was pending in the final stage. The accused public servant Sawant allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant saying that he would get the outcome of the case in favor of the complainant.

As the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB office and lodged a complaint in the matter. Pursuant to the complaint, during the verification conducted by the ACB of the allegations of the complainant, it was revealed that Sawant had demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant in order to get the outcome of the case in his favour.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Man For Soliciting Bribe To Alter Income Details On Ration Card At Panvel...
article-image

The ACB team then decided to carry out a trap proceeding. Initially Sawant had called the complainant near his office to hand over the bribe money, but later he asked the complainant to meet him at a hotel opposite Ashoka Shopping Center at LT Marg. The ACB officials then caught Sawant red-handed while accepting Rs 25 lakh. A case was registered under section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was then placed under arrest.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2 Decades Despite Transfer Mandate
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates
Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness Certificates

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2...

Mumbai: Stagnation In Suburban Hospitals As Over 90% Of Technicians Remain In Positions For 2...

Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness...

Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded Due To RTO Delays In Issuing Fitness...

Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim...

Mumbai: Bandra Police Book 2 Freelance Videographers For Unauthorised Drone Shooting Near Mahim...

Mumbai: Kandivali Witnesses Highest Number Of Artificial Pond Visarjans Across City, Closely...

Mumbai: Kandivali Witnesses Highest Number Of Artificial Pond Visarjans Across City, Closely...