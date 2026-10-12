Mumbai Anti-CEC Protest: Viral Video Shows Detained Women Flee Police Vehicle Near Shiv Sena Bhavan |

Mumbai: A video showing a group of women allegedly escaping from a Mumbai Police vehicle near Shiv Sena Bhavan has gone viral on social media amid the detention of protesters ahead of the anti-CEC protest at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

The video shows a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga police vehicle parked near Shiv Sena Bhavan when a woman opens its rear passenger door. Around five to six women then emerge from the vehicle and run away, with the incident being described as 'The Great Escape' in the text accompanying the viral clip. The circumstances leading to the women’s detention and their later escape were not independently verified.

The incident unfolded as Mumbai Police detained several people at multiple locations to prevent them from reaching Shivaji Park for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Around 300 Protesters Detained

The CJP had called the gathering a 'farewell party' for Gyanesh Kumar, with a satirical poster depicting a caricature of the Chief Election Commissioner alongside references to alleged bias, apathy and broken promises.

However, police did not permit the demonstration, and several people who gathered near the venue were detained. The number of detainees was reported to be around 300, including activists and individuals who claimed they were not participating in the protest. Aam Aadmi Party leader Anjali Damania was among those detained.

Thackerays Hit Streets, Raise Slogans

The police action triggered a reaction from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray reached the area and reportedly stopped a police vehicle carrying protesters, ensuring they got down before he was himself informally detained.

His cousins, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray, then arrived at Shivaji Park. The three joined a sit-in outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, drawing around 1,000 workers from the two parties, along with CJP supporters who raised slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad'. DCP Mahendra Pandit of Central Zone 3 said the process of registering FIRs was underway.

Similar Protest Announced Today

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS announced another round of agitation for Monday at 4 pm. Addressing the media, Aaditya Thackeray criticised the police action and said the agitation against Gyanesh Kumar would continue. He alleged that the authorities were suppressing dissent and described the demonstration as a movement in support of citizens raising concerns about the electoral system.

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