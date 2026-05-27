Mumbai Anti-Begging Drive Sparks Debate After Video Shows Policeman Using Lathi On Beggar - WATCH | mumbaiculture.in

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drives to remove homeless individuals and people seeking alms have once again come under scrutiny after visuals surfaced showing a police personnel using a lathi while dealing with a beggar during an enforcement action.

The incident has reignited discussions around civic cleanliness drives, policing methods and concerns over the treatment of vulnerable individuals.

The visuals, shared by 'MumbaiCulture.in' shows police personnel allegedly striking a helpless beggar with a lathi as people around watched the incident unfold.

While the force seen in the video does not appear to be excessive, the visuals have raised questions over whether such methods are appropriate during anti-begging enforcement drives.

Mumbai’s “Zero Beggars” campaigns, carried out under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959, have frequently drawn criticism over concerns that such actions criminalise poverty.

While authorities often cite cleanliness, hygiene and public order as reasons for such drives, critics argue that greater emphasis must also be placed on welfare measures and humane treatment for vulnerable sections of society.

16 Arrested After Stone-Pelting In Mumbai's Bandra

The massive anti-encroachment drive at Garib Nagar near Bandra Terminus turned violent after clashes broke out between residents and authorities during demolition operations, leading the police to arrest 16 people so far in connection with the incident. Mumbai Police said a case has been registered against nearly 100 to 150 unidentified persons following stone-pelting and unrest during the drive.

According to police officials, all the arrested accused were produced before the Bandra Court after 2 pm on Thursday. The violence erupted on Wednesday after authorities demolished an alleged illegal religious structure during the clearance operation being carried out by Western Railway.

Seven police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes as protesters allegedly hurled stones at officials and security personnel, forcing police to resort to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

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