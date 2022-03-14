Mumbai: Another fire breaks out at Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

A fire broke out at the Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan, Mahrashtra, on Sunday around 12.30 am which difficult to extinguish even after a day since the fire started. No injuries were reported by the fire department.

“Our fire fighters reached the spot to extinguish the fire last night but have been at the spot since then as it is getting difficult to completely douse off the fire due to the strong winds. Our firemen are constantly working on it,” said a fire officer of the Kalyan fire station, giving assurance that the fire will be extinguished by night.

The dumping ground spreads over an area of 16 acre near the Durgadi chowk in Kalyan (West). Around 650 metric tonnes of waste is dumped everyday at this dumping ground without any segregation and processing by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

This dumping ground has caught fire several times in the past as well. In May 2020, the smoke spread around 5 kms radius from the dumping ground, making it difficult for residents to breath. In January 2020, there was a major fire which was doused after 15 hours of fire fighting operations. In 2021 and 2019, the dumping ground caught fire twice.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:55 AM IST