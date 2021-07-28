Mumbai: Another FIR lodged against producers of porn video apps

Spelling fresh trouble for celebrity businessman Raj Kundra, another FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged pornographic video racket. The Malvani police late on Tuesday night booked three producers and team of three different apps including that of 'hotshots' on the complaint of a 25-year-old aspiring actor. Kundra is already behind the bars for his alleged involvement in the racket.

Even though there is no direct mention of Kundra, the FIR mentions the producers of Hotshots, Nueflicks and Gapchup apps that provide adult content. Also, actor-producer Gehana Vasisth is being named in the FIR.

The latest FIR has been registered under Sections 292 and 293 (obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and Sections 67, 67A of the Information Technology Act. Also, under Sections 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The case is likely to be transferred to the property cell of the crime branch, which is already investigating the case.

The complaint alleged that she was lured to perform bold scenes by promising roles in a web series and short films. However, instead of bold scenes, she was made to do nude and semi nudes scenes. When she tried to turn them down, the accused threatened to ruin her career, the victim mentioned in her statement.

In the first week of February, Kundra’s name did not surface. However, while interrogating Vasisth, the cops zeroed in on Kundra’s former personnel assistant Umesh Kamat for whom Vasisth was making adult contents.

When Kamat was arrested in the second week of February, he told the cops Hotshots was developed by Kundra’s Arms Prime Media Pvt Ltd, before it could be sold off to his brother-in-law's UK-based company Kenrin. However, Kundra had resigned from Arms Prime. But he continued to be involved in the day-to-day activities of the app.