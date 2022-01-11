Mumbai: Another city cop dies of COVID-19, toll reaches 126

COVID-19 death tally of the Mumbai city police has touched 126 after another police inspector died last week after being tested positive with the deadly coronavirus post his death.

The 55-year-old inspector Bandu Gaikwad who also was a diabetic patient was attached to the Local Arms Division and had been hospitalised for the last two months.

Gaikwad breathed his last on January 6. His test result which came a day later confirmed he was positive with COVID-19.

Last week Mumbai police had lost three men including Gaikwad taking the count so far to 126 due to Covid.

Sub-inspector R Redekar (57) died on January 7, he was attached to Deonar police station, while assistant sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Bhati (57) with the motor vehicle department in Nagpada died on Saturday.

A total of 606 police personnel have contracted the virus in the last nine days taking the active cases to 643 till January 9.

As per the police, those who were infected in the last three days of the 229 personnel, were infected for the first time, while 49 personnel were infected more than once.

As of January 9, a total of 65 police personnel were discharged from the hospital/Covid Centre, while 218 personnel are currently home quarantine.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:00 AM IST