Mumbai: Another city cop dies of COVID-19, death toll reaches 105

A 46-year-old head constable Ramesh Survase attached to Chunabhatti police station became the latest cop to die due to COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities from the police to 105. Earlier on Saturday another police constable Subhash Jadhav, 41, died battling the coronavirus. He was attached to Sir J J Marg police station.

According to the police officials, Survase a resident of Mankhurd had tested positive on April 14 and was admitted to Radhaswami hospital in Navi Mumbai, however, as his health started deteriorating he was shifted to D Y Patil hospital and was on ventilator support. On Saturday he breathed his last, said police. Survase is survived by his wife and two children.

Being a frontline workers, Mumbai police are on roads since day one battling the virus and enforcing the lockdown norms. So far 8,472 police personnel from Mumbai police have tested positive, as on Sunday, 715 police personnel are COVID positive.