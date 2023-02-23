Mumbai: Anjuman-I-Islam begins 150-year anniversary celebrations

The Anjuman-I-Islam, a prominent educational conglomerate in Mumbai has started its 150 years of successful journey. The educational institute that started with a modest one school in February 1874, now has more than eighty institutions.

The educational conglomerate and social organisation was founded by a small group of devout and progressive Muslims led by Dr. Badruddin Tyabji, Third President of the Indian National Congress and the First Acting Indian Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, with a "desire to see the Muslim Community advance in education and social standing".

Dr. Zahir Kazi, Anjuman's president said that information related to the year long celebration for the completion of the 150 years will be given soon. Anjuman looks to have the Prime Minister and the President of India be part of the 150 years of its celebrations.

What is Anjuman-I-Islam?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per details available on the website, the eighty institutions include pre-primary schools including those up to graduate and postgraduate level, College of Engineering, Polytechnics, Unani Medical College, College of Education, College of Commerce & Economics, Institute of Management Studies, College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, College of Home Science, School of Pharmacy and School of Architect in which over 1.10 lakhs students study. Anjuman also runs orphanages where girls are not only taught but also married after they reach marriage age. Prior to marriage, the educational institute, among other things, checks the background of the groom to be, potency, whether it can take care of the girl among others.

Aiming to become a world class Educational Social Service organization, Anjuman has an Integrated Technical Campus in Navi Mumbai having faculties in Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture and Computer Applications (Information Technology).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Karimi Library

The educational institute that has its own anthem prides itself in being a secular and nationalistic body. The Karimi library, which was restored a while ago has a collection of century old books that gives glimpses of it.

The library that has Quran in Marathi, Guajarati, Arabic, Persian and Turkish language, Walmiki's Ramayan, Bhagwat Geeta, Mahabharat, Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Puran, Ganesh Puran with images of Ganesha in Persian and Urdu languages. It also has portraits of the giants of Urdu literature and national leaders among Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Munshi Premchand.

Read Also Manas Mukadam, Sujit Dalvi spin Anjuman Islam English Medium to victory

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)