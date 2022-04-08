Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh, his aid plea for audio, video recordings of interrogation to CBI court

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his former personal assistant Kundan Shinde have, through their advocates, made pleas before a special CBI court on Friday for a direction by the court to the CBI to produce audio and video recordings of their interrogation.

The pleas sought that the recordings be preserved and produced before the court to ensure that the officers of the agency do not commit any excesses during the interrogation process.

Deshmukh, Shinde, the politician’s former personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze are presently in the custody of the central agency in a corruption case.

The agency while seeking their custody had informed the court that it intends to use scientific methods techniques for interrogation but had not disclosed what these techniques were.

