Mumbai: Andheri woman loses Rs 11.69Lakh to cyber-fraud | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 58-year-old woman from Lokhandwala in Andheri has lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police Station (North) stating that she was unable to make money transfer from her bank's mobile app and had come across a fraudulent customer care helpline number of the bank on the internet, he then induced the victim to download a remote access app on her phone and managed to siphon Rs 11.69 lakh from her bank accounts.

According to the police, on November 11, the victim was trying to transfer some money from her bank account app to another account but was unable to do the transfer.

The victim then surfed on the internet for the customer care helpline number of the bank and came across a helpline number. The victim's call was answered by a person who claimed to be the bank's customer care executive.

The said fraudster then asked the victim about her issue after which the victim told him that she was unable to make money transfer.

Induced the victim to download a remote access app

The fraudster then assured to help the victim and asked her to follow his instructions. He then induced the victim to download a remote access app on her phone.

The fraudster then asked the victim to login into her two bank accounts and then after getting her bank account credentials, he managed to siphon Rs 11.69 lakh in nine different transactions. The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The victim has shared the mobile numbers and the transaction details with the police which the police are analysing to get more clues about the suspect.