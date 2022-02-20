Mumbai: Andheri resident gets back bag containing Rs 16 lakh worth jewellery after losing it in train

Thanks to some deft good old policing, an Andheri family of construction labourers, who lost a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 16.85 lakh, got back their life savings within four hours.

Nagmma Shivlingi Appa Annapalli (55), is a resident of Andheri (west) area living with her husband and three sons for more than a decade. She had gone to her native place in Telangana to participate in a religious ceremony with her husband almost a week ago.

According to Ramesh, son of Nagmma, who currently works as a teacher in Andheri, his mother decided to keep all the jewellery with her from the safety point of view, but upon their return from her village, she lost the bag, filled with jewellery in the train.

The bag contained 5 gold necklaces, 3 bracelets, 8 gold chains, 18 gold earrings of different types, 1 gold bracelet with the total value of jewellery at Rs. 16,85 lakhs.

Nagmma Shivlingi Appa Annapalli and her husband boarded Chennai Mumbai Express from Krishna Railway station on February 17th. The train reached Dadar on the morning of February 18th. While deboarding, they collected all their belongings but they forgot a grey bag containing life savings.

When Nagamma reached her home, she realized that she forgot her jewellery on the train, she informed her sons and relatives about the incident and she herself reached CSMT with her son Ramesh to look for the bag. In the meantime, other family members also checked with Andheri railway and Dadar railway officials.

According to Ramesh, after alighting from the train at Dadar, his mother travelled by local train till Andheri, hence they decided to check with Andheri railway officials as well, but didn't get any clue. Hence Nagamma decided to lodge an official complaint with CSMT GRP.

According to Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai, after getting a complaint from the passengers, the intelligence detection unit swung into action.

On learning that the Chennai Express had been sent to Mazgaon Yard for washing, the unit sent constable Ishwar Jadhav to check the S-4 coach of the train. The grey bag was found lying on the floor below the family's allocated berth. When it was opened, it contained all items same was returned to the passenger after completion of procedures on the same day.

Thanking the GRP, Ramesh Appa Annapalli, son of Nagamma told FPJ on Sunday, "When mom told us about the jewellery, we were totally blanked for a minute, because it's not only mom -dads saving of entire life but also includes some gifts from our forefathers and relatives."

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 08:21 PM IST