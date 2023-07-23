 Mumbai: Andheri Police Arrests 42-Year-Old With Pistol, Cartridges
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
42-year-old man arrested for alleged illegal possession of arm and ammunition. | Photo: Pexels

The Andheri police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man for alleged illegal possession of arm and ammunition. Santosh Hemant Kumar, a resident of Borivali West, was found in possession of a pistol and cartridges besides several mobile phones and SIM cards.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near McDonald's near the Andheri railway station at 9.55pm. Kumar along with three others arrived at the spot in a car and entered the restaurant. After frisking the quartet, cops found the pistol and cartridges in Kumar's possession while the remaining three carried no illegal weapon.

A case has been filed against him under sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act as well as provisions 135 and 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act. 

article-image

