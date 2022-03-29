Mumbai: Andheri man loses Rs 2 lakh to cyber fraud while changing PIN

Mumbai: An Andheri-based man who wanted to change the PIN for his credit card ended up losing almost ₹2 lakh after he searched the customer care number on a local search engine, got a number that belonged to the fraudster and shared his privy bank details. A case of cheating and impersonation has been recorded at Juhu police station and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 27, when the complainant, a working professional, wanted to change the PIN to his credit card and resorted to help from Google to search a customer care number. The search engine helped him with a number, which upon contacting instructed the complainant to follow a link and share the OTP.

The caller then asked the complainant to enter his card details like the card number, the CVV, the current PIN and other bank details, on the pretext of helping him change the credit card PIN. Subsequently, in a short span of 45 minutes, the complainant received two OTPs and he shared them with the caller. While the caller kept the victim busy in idle talk over the phone, not giving him a chance to check the bank transactions on the phone.

Little did the complainant know that the sharing of OTPs will lead to two unauthorized transactions of ₹98,261 and ₹98,927, amounting to a total of ₹1,97,188. Having realised that he had been duped, the complainant, an Andheri resident, immediately approached the Juhu Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against the unidentified accused.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:00 PM IST