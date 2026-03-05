Mumbai ANC Busts Nepal-Linked Charas Racket; Mastermind Used Multiple Safe Houses To Evade Police Detection

Mumbai ANC Busts Nepal–Mumbai Charas Racket; Mastermind Used Multiple Safe Houses To Evade Police Detection |

Mumbai: After the Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) busted an international charas supply network operating between Nepal and Mumbai, startling revelations are emerging during the ongoing investigation.

Mastermind’s Evasion Strategy

According to the probe, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Atamuddin alias Abid, had adopted a highly calculated modus operandi to evade law enforcement agencies. ANC sources revealed that Abid had arranged three separate locations in Mumbai to store consignments of charas brought from Nepal in order to avoid police detection.

Multiple Storage Locations

These locations included his own residence, his brother’s house, and a close friend’s flat. Interestingly, Abid never stayed at the location where the charas consignment was actually stored. Instead, he deliberately stayed at other premises so that in case of a police raid, investigators would not easily find a direct link to the stash.

Night-Time Drug Distribution

A senior ANC officer said that Abid and his wife Farah lived in the Vile Parle area, while the supply of charas was mainly carried out in high-profile localities such as Juhu and Bandra. The couple allegedly operated the network through a chain of peddlers who delivered the contraband throughout the night. They would typically sleep during the day after around 5 am to avoid raising suspicion about their activities.

Bollywood Consumption Angle

Investigations have also revealed that a significant portion of the charas brought from Nepal was being consumed within Bollywood circles. Sources said the ANC has obtained several key inputs and technical evidence in this regard. The charas was reportedly mixed with shredded tobacco and filled into cigarettes, then wrapped in silver foil and consumed as ‘hash’. Due to its high price, the substance was mainly used by high-profile clients.

Also Watch:

Money Trail Under Probe

However, the identities of the individuals who received these supplies are still under investigation. The probe has also uncovered evidence suggesting that Abid’s wife Farah transferred crores of rupees to multiple bank accounts in Nepal in exchange for the charas consignments. To obtain detailed financial transaction records, the ANC has intensified coordination with relevant agencies.

Supply Route From Nepal

Investigators have further learned that accused individuals arriving from Nepal’s Chitwan region used to bring around 3 to 4 kilograms of charas to Mumbai each time. After handing over the consignment to Abid, they would return to Nepal. The ANC is continuing its investigation to determine who supplied the charas in Nepal to the arrested accused, Deepak Lama and Sundar Arun. Officials said that more major names linked to this international drug network are likely to be exposed in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/