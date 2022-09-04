Mumbai: Amit Shah to visit city for Ganeshotsav today, traffic police issues notification; check here

Mumbai: Traffic woes continue across Western Expressway | Photo: File

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Mumbai for Ganeshotsav. There will definitely be some political meeting, he added.

Shah is expected to visit the pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, during the tour besides holding meetings with key BJP leaders, another BJP leader said.

The Mumbai traffic department, however, issued an advisory for the citizens because of the VVIP movement. They claimed there will be limitations on how much traffic can flow in places like Sahar in Andheri (East), Bandra (East), Worli Sea Link in western suburbs and Haji Ali, Kemps Corner, Malabar Hill and Babulnath in south Mumbai Sunday, from 9pm to 10.30pm.

Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on 4th and 5th September, 2022 traffic movement on the roads in following areas will be slow.



Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on 4th and 5th September, 2022 traffic movement on the roads in following areas will be slow.

Citizens kindly plan you commute accordingly.

The traffic police warned that there might be spots where the flow of traffic will be disrupted, such as Malabar Hill, Kemps Corner, Babulnath, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Saat Rasta, Chinchpokli Junction, Lalbaug, Parel, Lotus Junction, Worli Dairy, Worli Sea Link and Lilavati Junction, from 9am to 12.30pm Monday.