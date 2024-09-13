 Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence

State Assembly elections are on the corner therefore political happenings are increasing in both Mahayuti and MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah directed the Mahayuti alliance to work together to win the elections.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde welcome HM Amit Shah | PTI

Mumbai: State Assembly elections are on the corner therefore political happenings are increasing in both Mahayuti and MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah directed the Mahayuti alliance to work together to win the elections.

Onthat backdrop A meeting was held at Cm’s residence Varsha bungalow on Wednesday Night, Wherein DCM Ajit Pawar, MP Praful Patel, Cabinet minister Dada Bhuse, IndustrialMinister Uday Samant and Shivsena leader Vijay Shivtare were present. Interestingly, Devendra Fadanvis who always remains present for the Mahayuti meeting was absent during the meeting. Fadanvis absence has raised eyebrows in the political circle because he was in Mumbai at that time.

According to Sources, Bhuse, Samant and Shivtare went to submit a report related to newly launched ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin kutumb program to CM Shinde. After some time Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel had come to offer prayers to Ganesh idol at CM’s house. Later, they joined the meeting.

According to sources, a discussion was also held on those seats where both NCP and Shiv-Sena both the parties wants to contest in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and western Maharashtra.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence

Earlier in this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Mumbai. He held a meeting with BJP leaders and MVA leaders. He directed them to work together to win. He also advised them not to criticize each other publicly. He also directed them to create awareness of the government schemes to the maximum number of people.

Accordingly, CM Shinde launched the Majhi Ladki Bahunkutumb program. Under this program his party has kept its aim to reach 1 Cr Families. He himself is also meeting families in Thane region to take review of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Read Also
After Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi Over His Reservation Comment
article-image

Recently, Shivsena leaders were unhappy because NCP did not promote CM Shinde and only projected Ajit Pawar. Dadacha Wada was the tagline. Before that BJP MLAs publicly had said Ajit Pawar led NCP should not have been included in the Mahayuti government. It had brought bitterness among the Mahayuti alliance parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs