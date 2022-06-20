Mumbai: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, BMC now concerned about daily deaths

(PTI Photo)

Amid the surge in covid cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now concerned about the daily covid deaths occurring in the city for over a week. As per the data, 19 people succumbed to the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus between June 1 to 20 compared to 10 deaths which occurred in the last three months (March, April, and May). Officials have attributed this stating people with immunocompromised or have severe comorbidities often succumb to their underlying disease despite the viral infection being mild.

A senior health official from the civic health department said there are several factors due to which the city is witnessing daily deaths. But there is no need to panic as all these deaths are associated with other illnesses. However they have directed all the ward officers to closely monitor covid cases and deaths in their wards. “In the last four months, few deaths have occurred as most of them are fully vaccinated. But, a small pool of deaths is likely to be there, and senior citizens will account for the lion's share because of comorbidities,” he said.

Dr Avinash Supe, head of the state covid-19 death audit committee said all these are covid associated deaths as most of them are senior citizens and have several comorbidities.

“Even though cases have surged in the state, hospitalisations have been low and a substantial chunk of deaths were actually caused by other health issues in patients, not Covid,” he said. “However it can be said that the fourth wave has started,” Dr Supe added.

Dr.Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, P D Hinduja Hospital said “It would be useful to know the details of these unfortunate deaths. Individuals who are immunocompromised or have severe comorbidities often succumb to their underlying disease despite the viral infection being mild. A cause for concern would be if that were not the case for COVID deaths, as this would suggest a more virulent strain of the virus. Has the individual passed away of COVID or with COVID would be a detail worth knowing.”