Mumbai: Allegations of medical negligence at Rajawadi hospital

“We lost our children due to the medical negligence of the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital,” said Abdul Rehman Khan, father of Nurain and Hasnain who died of suspected measles and malnourishment.

Mr Khan levelled serious allegations against Rajawadi doctors while talking to the central team which is surveying Govandi after the measles outbreak. On Saturday, the three-member team visited the Rafi Nagar area and met the families of three kids who died in a span of 48 hours.

Accusing the doctors of apathy, the kin of the deceased demanded a thorough probe behind the deaths. “I have seen my children dying in front of me and I could not do anything to save them. The way doctors have treated my children, I don’t want anyone’s children to go through (the ordeal).

We request that you to give us a good hospital with all facilities so that we don't have to run to Rajawadi, where things have gone from bad to worse. We want you to upgrade the healthcare facility at BMC’s Shivajinagar Maternity Home, which is nearest to our place,” requested Mr Khan to the central team. He alleged that most of the time, junior resident doctors are available inthe (Rajawadi) wards who don’t know how to find out the nerves for injecting glucose.

“My son was on oxygen support. When worms were coming out of his mouth, the doctor removed the mask, took out the worm, and started taking a photo of the worm instead of applying the oxygen mask first.Itisbecauseof their negligence that my son lost his life,” he said. “They (Rajawadi doctors) broke two teeth of my son while putting a pipe in his mouth. This is how they treat children,” said Shaheen Khan, the mother of a 14- month-old Fazal.

During the survey, the team cautioned people against self-medication. “There can be many reasons for fever like measles, Covid, dengue, malaria, etc. It's important to show itto the doctor at an early stage to avoid complications and death. It is important to get immunised too,” said team member Dr Viswas Chhapola.

His peer, Dr. Shubhangi Kulsange, said they are still investigating the measles outbreak in Govandi. “It is too early to comment as we are taking a review of the situation,” she said. Meanwhile, the BMC on Saturday surveyed 650 houses, screened 4,285 people and found 26 suspects of fever with rash in all age groups. The civic body also organised seven vaccination camps to inoculate kids who weren't covered in routine immunisation programmes.