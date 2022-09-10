Mumbai: All set for Bandra fair beginning today

Mount Mary fair started at Bandra West in Mumbai. The celebrations will continue for nine days. | FPJ

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set for the Mount Mary Fair, which is also known as the Bandra Fair. The festival will be celebrated from today till September 18. This year, citizens can watch the festival live on their mobile phones, YouTube, and Twitter as well. BMC has also erected three LED screens so citizens can watch the religious programmes being conducted within the church.

Not just Christians, but people from all faiths throng the festival, which has a tradition of over 100 years. Every year, BMC makes arrangements for smooth management. However, for the last two years, the celebrations were muted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since the state government has lifted the restrictions this year, the BMC has predicted that more than one lakh people may visit the fair.

Every year, the BMC marks 430 pitches on the Mount Mary Road, Saint John Baptista Road, and Kane Road, which are outside the church, so citizens can set up stalls to sell goods. The civic body conducts an auction for these pitches. Out of 430, the 20 pitches that are closest to the church get the highest bid. However, only ten pitches have been auctioned so far, with the highest bid being Rs. one lakh. Of the remaining 410 pitches, only 300 were auctioned.

Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner H, West Ward, said. "We plan to sell the unsold pitches during the festival as well. We get buyers then too. " He denied the response was poor.

The BMC has installed 100 CCTV cameras around the church and made arrangements for cleaning of the area and drinking water. The roads have also been repaired as many devotees come barefoot.

Besides installing moving toilets, control rooms, watch towers, and first aid centres, the fire department has also been kept on alert. Stall owners were instructed not to bring gas, stoves, and inflammable goods to the fair. The BMC has restricted unauthorised hawkers around the area.

Barricading has also been done to avoid overcrowding. Speakers are installed strategically to issue instructions to the people. Information centres have also been set up to provide information about the fair. Parking arrangements have been made on the open ground near the bus depot, a private parking lot and private open land.