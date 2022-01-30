Mumbai: Alert jewellery store executive hands over man to cops trying to buy gold chain fraudulently

An attempt to pull a fast one on a sales executive at a jewellery store in a mall proved costly for a 33-year-old Versova resident. The accused had visited a mall and bought a 15 grams gold chain from a jewellery store. The customer then insisted on making online payment and showed a payment successful page on his phone to the executive. The executive checked several times but the money was not credited in the store's account, after which he requested to see the customer's phone and realised that the customer was using a bogus screenshot of a successful transaction and was trying to cheat. The store officials then informed the police and got the fraudster caught.

According to the police, on Friday, around 11 am, a man entered a jewellery store and asked to see some 22 carat gold chains. The customer, who identified himself as R Aiyyer, then selected one chain and insisted on making an online payment. The customer had also written his details such as name, email address and residential address in a feedback card of the store. As per the complainant who works as a sales executive at the store, a payment link was sent on the customer's phone number after which the customer showed a payment successful message to the executive. However, when the complainant checked his account details, the money was not credited.

After checking several times, the complainant asked the customer to allow him to check his phone. On closely checking the payment successful page, the complainant realised that it was a bogus screenshot. Having realised that the customer was a fraud, he informed the store officials and police. The customer tried to flee from the spot, but was caught by the mall security guards and was handed over to the police. The police have registered a case under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

